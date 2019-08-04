Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic celebrated his two year anniversary at Orlando Pirates with a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on PSL 2019/20 match day one.

Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDE Onyango and Micho both started the new season on a winning note

Goals from Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and Gabadinho Mhango propelled the Buccanneers to victory and Micho couldn’t hide his delight.

“Today’s exactly two years since I arrived. We are starting the league and we are very happy with the victory,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

He also went to social media to celebrate the milestone describing the game at Pirates as one of the toughest coaching jobs in Africa.

On 3rd August 2017 my African football father Dr.Irvin Khoza brought me to Orlando Pirates.After 2years=48months=730 days of unbelievable football roller coaster journey in one of hardest coaching jobs in African football we started new season with win but our best is yet to come pic.twitter.com/va1tJ8skLI — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 3, 2019

Elsewhere, Cranes captain Denis Onyango kept a clean sheet as they brushed away SuperSport United 2-0 on match day one.