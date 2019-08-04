South Africa Football Associations (SAFA) have named Molefi Ntseki as interim coach for the Bafana Bafana coach following the resignation of Stuart Baxter.

Baxter resigned on Friday despite leading South Africa to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.

In appointing Ntseki, the national U-17 coach, SAFA looked at continuity but admit they will have a permanent replacement before end of August although it could be tough.

Ntseki has been part of Baxter’s coaching staff and was also in Egypt during the Afcon in Egypt.

“Given the upcoming fixtures in September, Ntseki is best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by Coach Baxter,” a Safa statement said.

Meanwhile, Baxter who has now managed Bafana Bafana on two stints said; “I feel it’s time for someone else to take over and I have decided to resign from my position. It is my personal decision.

“Going to Afcon, this squad had not lost in a year, something that was not easy considering we were introducing new players.

“I’ve chosen not to point fingers and I will refrain from that. Choosing not to answer some misleading media coverage is something that’s also hard to do.

In his second stint, the Briton was in charge of South Africa for 30 games, winning 14, lost 10 and drew the rest.