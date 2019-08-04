Moses Basena has revealed why he opted to take over reigns at Rwanda’s lowly ranked Sun Rise FC.

Sun Rise Moses Basena (middle) being unveiled at Sun Rise Football Club

The former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes coach was unveiled as the club’s head coach last week after spending over eight months inactive since he was sacked at Villa Park.

“It is a new experience,” Basena told Monitor Sports. “I haven’t worked in Rwanda before so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Of course it comes with pressure to deliver but every challenge you take on comes with that. Apart from the new experience and the prospects, I also want to remain active.

Basena has previously coached in Tanzania at Simba SC and confirmed applying for the Uganda Cranes job that is vacant after the departure of Sebastien Desabre.