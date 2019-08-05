Airtel Rising Stars 2019 (Buganda Region):

Boys Finals: Rays of Grace 2-0 Five Stars Academy

Girls Finals: Kayindu 1 (4) – 1 (3) Taggy High School

Njeru based Rays of Grace won their second successive boy’s title after exceling at 2019 Airtel Rising Stars Buganda regional boys championship held at the Bukalasa Agricultural Institute play grounds on Sunday.

Mubarak Mitala and Rashid Mugisha struck in the first half to guide Rays of Grace over Entebbe’s Five Stars Academy 2-0 in the boy’s finale.

Like they had succeeded during the 2018 championship in Masaka, Rays of Grace were ruthless and clinical this time round.

Coached by the duo of Farouk Galabuzi and his first assistant David Kamanzi, Rays of Grace posted enviable results in the group stages – winning with ease against Namungo (3-0), Bulaga Royal College (3-0) and Agape Christian School 1-0.

During the quarter final, Rays of Grace had lost 5-4 to Timuna in post match penalties after one all stalemate in normal time but lodged a complaint questioning the age bracket for some Timuna players before the organizers ruled in favour of Rays of Grace.

They made the final having skipped a tricky post match penalty shoot out, winning 5-4 over star studded Kawempe Royal College (normal time had ended goal-less).

WE WERE PREPARED FOR THIS CHAMPIONSHIP. EVEN WHEN WE STARTED PLAYING, THE PLAYERS REMAINED COMPOSED AND FOCUSED. IT WAS A CHAMPIONSHIP WON ON DETERMINATION AND THE WILL POWER OF THE PLAYERS WHO SHOWED EXCEPTIONAL TEAM WORK MENTALITY. Farouk Galabuzi, head coach Rays of Grace Academy

The well contested girls’ finale witnessed Luwero’s Kayindu recover from a goal down to overcome another Entebbe based entity – Taggy High School 4-3 in post match penalties.

Normal time of this duel had ended one goal apiece.

Taggy High School took the lead in the first half through Kamiyat Naigaga.

Sarah Babirye made amends for the host team in the subsquent half to force a shoot out.

Babiye, Shakirah Nakwanga and Maria Nabbanja scored for Taggy in the shoot out.

Meanwhile, Naigaga and Shakiraha Lulaba missed their respective kicks.

Sarah Babirye, Benita Nagujja, Jesca Namanda and Hadijah Babirye scored for Kayindu S.S.

By and large, 16 boys teams and 8 girls teams took part in the three day championship played over at two grounds in Wobulenzi, marred by rains on the second day.

A select team of 20 girls and boys players apiece was identified by the technical team of experts and scouts who will represent the region at the grand finale to be hosted by Kampala region.

The closing ceremony was graced by Luwero district speaker Disan Mayanja Kikabi (representing LC 5 Luwero district Ronald Ndawula), Buganda Region chairman Andy Kaweesa, Airtel Regional Business Manager Simon Byamukama, FUFA Executive Committee member Chrispus Kalibala, among other dignitaries.

“This is (Airtel Rising Stars) a worthwhile project that Airtel Uganda has taken with pride. We are humbled to continue with the trend and we see more stars being tapped and identified from the grassroots” Byamukama noted at the prize giving ceremony.

Rewards:

Each of the two winning teams was rewarded by certificates, a giant trophy, gold medals and Shs 1.5M, an increment from last year’s Shs 1M.

Outstanding individual players:

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the girls was Sarah Babirye of Kayindu S.S, taking home a brand new Airtel SMART phone, a cap and T-Shirt.

The same prizes were given to the Most Valuable Player Boys, Mubarak Mitala (Rays of Grace)

The two top scorers each received a golden boot, a cap and T-Shirt.

Taggy High School’s sharp shooter Halima Nakampi top scored the female gender with 6 goals.

Mubarak Mitala, a forward at Rays of Grace was the boy’s top scorer with 5 goals.

Saidat Namwanje (Kayindu S.S) and Eliton Ssebowa (Five Stars Academy) were the most outstanding goalkeepers, each taking home a ball, cap and T-Shirt.

Musician Roden Wine Kabako entertained the handful of fans after the prize presentation ceremony.

The next regional qualifiers will take place at the Soroti play grounds this coming weekend.

Prizes:

Boys:

Champions: Rays of Grace (Certificates, Main Trophy, Gold Medal and Shs 1.5M)

Runners up: Five Stars (Trophy, Silver Medals and 1M)

Girls:

Champions: Kayindu Secondary School ( Main Trophy, Gold Medals and 1.5 M)

Runners up: Tagy Girls (Certificates, Trophy, Silver Medals and 1M)

Individual accolades

Most Valuable Player Girls: Sarah Babirye (Kayindu S.S)

Most Valuable Player Boys: Mubarak Mitala (Rays of Grace)

Top Scorers:

Girls: Halima Nakampi – 6 goals (Tagy High School)

Boys: Mubarak Mitala – 5 goals (Rays of Grace)

Best goalkeepers:

Girls: Saidat Namwanje (Kayindu S.S)