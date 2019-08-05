Bright Stars will host their league games at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku Kawowo Sports has reliably learnt.

The Kawempe based side have been hosting their matches at Champions stadium, Mwererwe since relocating from Lugogo where they did host their games since gaining promotion to the top division.

“The team will change venue from Mwererwe to Wankulukuku,” a close source to the club revealed. “All is done and dusted although no official communiqué has come from the club yet,” he added.

In case this happens, Mutesa II stadium Wankulukuku will now host two sides in the top division along with Express FC.