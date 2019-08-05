Express Football Club left winger Disan Galiwango departed the country for trials with South African top tier club Super Sport United.

Galiwango who has been deployed as a left back and at the same time, a left attack minded winger of late is expected to have a week long stint with the Premier Super League giants.

He left Entebbe International Airport on Sunday, accompanied by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hamzah Jjunju.

Jjunju will also optimally utilize the opportunity as a learning plat form to study more about general football management in the contemporary soccer world.

The duo’s travel arrangements were organized by the club (Express) in partnership with their main sponsors, Bet Way.

In case Galiwango passes with flying colours, he is expected to be returned at the club where striker Brian Umony previously played.

Express FC has duly blessed the travel and since wished fruitful deliberations to their player.

Everyone at Express Football Club wishes Galiwango a successful outing and development of his budding career. Express FC Statement

Last season, defender Rashid Toha and striker Muhammed Shaban had trial stints at the same club.