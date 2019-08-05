KCCA Football Club has announced the signing of Simon Peter Serunkuma.

The winger joins the Premier League champions on a two-year deal from August 2019 to August 2021 on an undisclosed fee.

Serunkuma who has previously turned out for Victors FC, SC Villa, Express, Bunamwaya (now Vipers) joins the Kasasiro from Tooro United where he played last season.

“I am delighted to join KCCA FC. The club has a rich history and an enviable way of doing things. Now that I am here, I want to win trophies with these players and I want to add on the success that I have found here,” he said as quoted by the club website.

The player, who has become KCCA’s second signing of the primary window after Erisa Ssekisambu, also had a short stint with Tanzania giants Simba FC.

“I spoke to the Manager before joining and he shared with me his philosophy and it is now my responsibility to take up any task given to me. I feel so ready,” he said of KCCA Manager Mike Mutebi’s philosophy.