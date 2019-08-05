Pacy and energetic striker Alfred Leku has returned home after a season long spell in Botswana top flight league.

Now, the robust and orthodox center forward will feature at newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Proline Football Club as they prepare for the forthcoming virgin domestic season and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last season, on 23rd July 2018, Leku had been signed by Botswana top tier outfit Jwaneng Galaxy who later loaned him to the Extension Gunners.

After struggling for game time in the South African African country, Leku returns home to re-collect himself.

Formerly at footballing power house schools Kibuli S.S and St Mary’s SS Kitende, Leku was signed by Vipers Sports Club following a promotion.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Alfred Leku races away after scoring against Express during his brief epoch at Onduparaka Football Club

He was later loaned to Onduparaka Football Club for development before he joined Express FC.

Although Leku worked his shins off at Express in the six month tenure, goals were not forthcoming.

It was until the very last game of the 2017/18 season when his strike against Masavu at the lake side Fisheries stadium in Bugonga happened to have been one of the most important in the club’s history, saving the Red Eagles from eminent danger of relegation – much to the delight of the Red Army who included then chairperson Bulwadda.

FUFA Media Striker Alfred in action for the West Nile province in the FUFA Drum Tournament

Other Proline new signings:

As a club getting ready to play on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup, Proline had indeed beefed up their squad.

They acquired defender Bernard “Scholes” Muwanga on loan from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), got experienced free agent Hamis “Diego” Kiiza, Yusuf Mukisa, Andrew Isiagi Okiring, left back Sula Sekamwa and goalkeeper Shatif Magoola.

Coached by Shafik Bisaso, Proline will entertain Masters Security Services Football Club from Malawi during opening first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Saturday 10th August at Star Times Stadium.