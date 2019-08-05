Taddeo Lwanga has penned an emotional farewell to Vipers SC after confirming his departure to Tanta FC of Egypt.

The hard tackling Ugandan international who won one Uganda Premier League title in his two year stint at the club thanked everyone at the club more so the fans who he described as special.

“I can confirm that I have left Vipers SC after the expiration of my contract,” read part of the statement on his Facebook. “This has been a tough decision to make despite being offered a new contract by the club,” he added.

I have experienced some incredible times at Vipers SC and i have met friends that will remain a life time. I leave with memories that will stay with me forever from my time at the club.

He thanked the club president, officials and all coaches he has worked under including the ‘invisible Tom Olaba who was behind the team during part of Michael Ouma’s tenure.

“Not forgetting my teammates and the special fans, who i have always shared such a special relationship with. I will never be able to truly repay the love, faith and belief that the fans have shown in me. It meant so much to me and i hope you are able to celebrate the success you deserve in the coming years.

Lwanga joined the Venoms two years ago from SC Villa but has previously played for Express FC as well.

He joins compatriots Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Khalid Aucho (El Maqasa), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria) and Daniel Isiagi (Al Nasr) who are playing in Egypt.