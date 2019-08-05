Event: 2019 Sseninde Women Football Cup

Date: Saturday, 24th August

Venue: At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Time: 8 AM Till Late

Theme: Its Time

Where the 2019 Sseninde Women Championship takes center stage on Saturday, 24th August in Western Uganda at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, there are key constants and obviously many talking points to report home about.

First things first, this annual women football one day tournament will be celebrating four editions since inception in 2016 at Villa Park, Nsambya in Kampala.

Each passing edition, there are many bright hints innovated and definitely to be boldly proud about.

For instance, the inaugural edition witnessed breathe-taking talents with eight teams at Villa Park in the heart of the Ugandan capital with a special scouts to help identify skilled players who are not licenced with FUFA Women Elite clubs.

The poaching hands from coaches beautifully paid off as a couple of clubs and schools recruited potent players from this very tournament.

KAWOWO SPORTS Young unexposed girls get that chance of a lifetime to play football through the Sseninde women development cup

In the subsequent two editions, the tale was no different but more teams from the countryside invited.

Now, on the 24th August 2019, it will be yet another silver lining for this ever enticing and swelling championship as it moves out of the capital city to the countryside in Western Uganda – Mbarara to be exact.

A golden coating and a thumbs up to the organizers, for the first time in the history of this tournament, a foreign team has been invited to participate.

Tanzania’s Kinondori Girls Football club will gel with 7 other Ugandan teams.

The heavy Ugandan representation has Kira Girls Soccer Academy, Kisoro Young Simba Girls, Mbarara Junior, Mbarara Sports Academy, St Mary’s Vocational, Kigezi Harambee and Youth Sports Uganda.

Mbarara City Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi, an idol who is worshiped and adored in the entire Western Uganda is one the 2019 tournament ambassadors

Tournament Ambassadors:

As a marketing gimmick, this year’s tournament will have three special ambassadors.

Mbarara City’s jewel, Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi, also a Uganda Cranes player is among the ambassadors, Uganda Crested Cranes first choice goalkeeper Ruth Aturo and budding female footballer Brenda Ninsiima of Talent Plat form Academy.

Photo Credit: Eric Onchiri Uganda Crested Cranes first choice goalkeeper and arguably the best in the country at the moment Ruth Aturo

To the bold fact that the tourney will also be graced by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) presence when as the chief for women’s football Sarai Baremani has duly confirmed to attend without fail.

Baremani’s arrival in Uganda comes barely a year when the 2018 edition was graced by Lydia Nsekera, a high profile International Olympic Committee (IOC) member who also previously served as a former Burundi Football federation president.

The brain behind all is arrangement is a modest, foresighted, diligent, intelligent and a robust active female footballer Jean Sseninde Namayega, also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sseninde Foundation.

The Sseninde women’s Development football cup is a grassroots tourney that aims to create opportunities for all women to play football in Uganda via different communities. this year is special because we have brought on board special ambassadors, invited a foreign based team. we expect many fufa officials, invited guests and of course the special one, the chief of women football in the world,

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Jean Sseninde Namayega

Previous winners:

Upon the break of the tourney’s virginity in 2016, Entebbe based Taggy High School smiled home with the main trophy, gold medals, certificates, balls and a brand new set of jerseys.

Mwonda Foundation from Iganga in Eastern Uganda championed the 2017 cause and most recently Talent Plat form Academy from Luweero.

To rhyme with main theme of the tournament is “It’s Time”, all ardent football lovers are urged to flock Kakyeka Stadium in zillions and witness first-hand the amazing talents on board.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Rosemary Sseninde with some of the kids at the previous edition’s launch

2019 Participants:

Guest Team: Kinondoni Girls Football Club (Tanzania)

Home Teams: Kira Girls Soccer Academy, Kisoro Young Simba Girls, Mbarara Junior, Mbarara Sports Academy, St Mary’s Vocational, Kigezi Harambee, Youth Sports Uganda