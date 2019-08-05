Tag it as good omen or otherwise, newly appointed Onduparaka Football Club skipper Gadafi “Thiago Alcantra” Wahabu kick-started his epoch with the arm’s band on a rather positive note.

The Catarpillars beat visiting Tooro United 4-3 in post match penalties (after a goal-less draw in normal time) during a quarter final contest of the Pilsner Super cup at the Green Light Stadium on Sunday.

Wahabu who returned to serious action late last season after a career threatening injury replaces defender Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha who has since joined Vipers Sports Club.

He will be deputized by left winger and talisman Viane Ssekajugo.

IT IS A BIG HONOUR TO CAPTAIN A FOOTBALL CLUB AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ONDUPARAKA FOOTBALL CLUB. I AM INDEED HONOURED AND READY TO SERVE ABOVE SELF Gadafi Wahabu, new Onduparaka FC Captain

Meanwhile, Onduparaka joined Vipers and Mbarara City to the semi-finals of the pre-season tourney after a tense post match penalty victory.

Amisi Muwonge, substitute Malish Jamal (had replaced teenager Ezra Bida), new signing Dudu Ramathan and the returning prodigal son Abdulmalick Vitalis Tabu scored the home team’s penalties.

Tooro United’s Godfrey Lwesibawa had his final kick saved by goalkeeper Richard Anyama after midfielder Paddy Muhumuza had blasted over the bar.

The visitors’ three penalties came from Fredrick Kigozi, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Charles Musige.

Onduparaka signings:

Besides Tabu, Onduparaka also brought on board defender Ramadhan Dubu from Kitara Football Club for a two year spell, Habert Angua Mansuru was given three years following a successful training stint.

Denis Andama Koko, Gibson Adinho and Mahdi Toto Ajobe returned after loan spells.

Four players were promoted to the senior team from the Onduparaka Junior Team that features in the FUFA Juniors League.

These are John Rogers Okumu, Jimmy Piriyo, striker Iddi Abdulwahid and Anthony Kenty.

How Onduparaka Lined up against Tooro United:

Richard Anyama (G.K), Alex Gasper, Rashid Okocha, Ramadhan Dudu, Richard Ayiko, Ibrahim Faizul, Ezra Bida, Gadafi Wahab (Captain), Ceaser Okhuti, Salim Abdullah, Tabu Vitalis