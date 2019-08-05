Tuesday August 6, 2019

Wakisha Resource Centre, 4pm (1600hrs)

Newly promoted Wakiso Giants will host the first ever competitive game at Wakisha Resource Centre on Tuesday when they play KCCA in the Fufa Super Eight.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Muwadda Mawejje and Ivan Kiweewa will be on same side against KCCA at Wakisha Resource Centre

The highly anticipated clash sees the Purple Sharks return home after playing the whole season the Fufa Big League at Bugembe on directives on FUFA.

Kefa Kisala, a new coach in charge of the hosts has expressed his team’s readiness to face ‘an organised’ side in KCCA

“We are really set for the game,” Kisala told the press on Monday. “There is progress at the club and immediately we qualified for the top division, we knew we were going to compete in the competition,” he added.

KCCA is an organised side and there is no better chance than playing them at the moment. They are CECAFA winners and there is no better way in football than playing an organised team. It’s easy to plan accordingly.

“We have set up a good side ready to compete starting tomorrow and in other competitions.

His counterpart Mike Mutebi says the game will be used to prepare for their Caf Champions League away game against Namibia’s African Stars over the weekend.

“We shall select the best team possible for the game and we shall use this as a precursor for the away game in the Caf Champions League,” said Mutebi. “All my players are ready and whoever is better will play,” he added.

“My lads are very confident of themselves that they can beat any team. Of course it’s not going to be a walk in the park and so we are not taking the game for granted. We are champions and must play seriously to win

Team News

The hosts are without midfielder Ayub Kisaliita while defender Aggrey Madoi is doubtful for the tie after missing training on Friday.

Ayub Kisaliita, Wakiso Giants utility player [Photo: Wakiso Giants Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

KCCA are without Julius Poloto and the gaffer has confirmed that new signing Erisa Ssekisambu will miss the game as well.

The winner between the two sides will face Onduparaka in the semis.

The Caterpillars edged Tooro United 4-3 on penalties in the other encounter in Arua on Sunday.