The National Women’s Rugby XVs team is a work in progress having been reassembled barely three months ago after nearly half a decade of no activity and played just two competitive games.

As they head for the first-ever African Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers that will take place from August 9-17 at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan, Gauteng, there is no pressure on their sleeves.

Head coach Edgar Lemerigar and his assistant Leon Lubambula will use the tournament at which the side will face the best teams on the continent just assess the progress of the project.

The team was flagged off on Tuesday evening at Kyadondo Rugby Club and departs for South Africa early Wednesday.

The Lady Cranes will battle Kenya, South Africa and Madagascar for the single place in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be played in New Zealand.

On Friday, the side will play their first game against hosts South Africa, then face Kenya on Tuesday and wrap up the tournament against Madagascar next Saturday.

The Team

Faith Namugga Nakato

Irene Nzige

Evelyn Aweku

Christine Nakayiza

Yvonne Najjuma

Peace Mirembe

Charity Atimango

Helen Gizamba

Teddy Iwutung

Beatrice Atim Lamunu

Winnie Atyang (C)

Mary Gloria Ayot

Loy Mbabazi

Harriet Kayojo

Claire Anena

Rosenburg Kayonyozi

Christine Nakamya

Asha Nakityo Nambulime

Peace Lekuru

Julie Nandawula

Joan Andika

Emmanuella Oroma

Agnes Nakuya

Saamiya Ayikuro

Esther Tino

Mary Koita

All Qualifiers Fixtures

Friday, August 9

Madagascar vs Kenya

South Africa vs Uganda

Tuesday, August 13

Kenya vs Uganda

Madagascar vs South Africa

Saturday, August 17