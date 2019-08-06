The National Women’s Rugby XVs team is a work in progress having been reassembled barely three months ago after nearly half a decade of no activity and played just two competitive games.
As they head for the first-ever African Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers that will take place from August 9-17 at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan, Gauteng, there is no pressure on their sleeves.
Head coach Edgar Lemerigar and his assistant Leon Lubambula will use the tournament at which the side will face the best teams on the continent just assess the progress of the project.
The team was flagged off on Tuesday evening at Kyadondo Rugby Club and departs for South Africa early Wednesday.
The Lady Cranes will battle Kenya, South Africa and Madagascar for the single place in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be played in New Zealand.
On Friday, the side will play their first game against hosts South Africa, then face Kenya on Tuesday and wrap up the tournament against Madagascar next Saturday.
The Team
- Faith Namugga Nakato
- Irene Nzige
- Evelyn Aweku
- Christine Nakayiza
- Yvonne Najjuma
- Peace Mirembe
- Charity Atimango
- Helen Gizamba
- Teddy Iwutung
- Beatrice Atim Lamunu
- Winnie Atyang (C)
- Mary Gloria Ayot
- Loy Mbabazi
- Harriet Kayojo
- Claire Anena
- Rosenburg Kayonyozi
- Christine Nakamya
- Asha Nakityo Nambulime
- Peace Lekuru
- Julie Nandawula
- Joan Andika
- Emmanuella Oroma
- Agnes Nakuya
- Saamiya Ayikuro
- Esther Tino
- Mary Koita
All Qualifiers Fixtures
Friday, August 9
- Madagascar vs Kenya
- South Africa vs Uganda
Tuesday, August 13
- Kenya vs Uganda
- Madagascar vs South Africa
Saturday, August 17
- Madagascar vs Uganda
- South Africa vs Kenya