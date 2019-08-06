Emmanuel Okwi penned an emotional farewell to Simba SC describing the club as one at heart after confirmation of his move to Egypt’s Ittihad Alexandria.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Emmanuel Okwi

The Ugandan international has had several stints with the Msimbazi and its arguably his second home after SC Villa where he started his career.

In a Facebook post, Okwi thanked the club for great memories and appreciated the love from all sector holders at the club before revealing he will have the club at heart always.

“Mashabiki wa Simba SC Tanzania I would like to thank you all for the great memories that we’ve had for many years, many times. You’ve always treated me as your own. I truly appreciate and would like you to know that I feel your love. Many thanks as well to the technical team and management of the club that worked tirelessly to see us achieve many titles. Even as I head to Itthad Alex SC, I will always have Simba at heart.#NguvuMoja

Okwi joins compatriots Lumala Abdu (Pyramids), Taddeo Lwanga (Tanta), Khalid Aucho (El Maqasa), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha) and Daniel Isiagi (Al Nasr) as Ugandans playing their trade in Egypt.