FUFA Super 8

• Wakiso Giants 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Football Club kick-started their Super 8 defence in style with a convincing 2-0 victory on the road against Wakiso Giants at the Wakisha Resource Center playground in Wakiso district on Tuesday.

A goal in each half from teenagers Allan Okello and Sadat Anaku led Mike Mutebi’s coached KCCA side who travel to Namibia for a CAF Confederation Cup contest this weekend.

KCCA, holders of the Super 8 trophy, showed class and elegance right from the starting moments of the well-attended game.

Inside the opening quarter of the game, the Lugogo based side enjoyed the better ball possession, had won three corner-kicks and had tested goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi thrice.

KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma endured an earlier knock to push on and forced a finger-tip save from Mugabi for a fruitless corner.

Herbert Achai and Mustafa Kizza had chances to break the deadlock not taken before Okello combined with Mike Mutyaba for the day’s opener on 38 minutes.

Mutyaba squared for Okello who had a calm finish past Mugabi following a well-worked out counter-attack.

Wakiso Giants technical bench led by head coach Kefa Kisala made a first half change resting Ivan Ssebuguzi for another Ivan entity in Kiweewa with two minutes to the mandatory halfway recess.

KCCA led 1-0 going into the final stanza of the game.

Upon restart of the second half, KCCA made a double change.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and new signing Erisa Ssekisambu were introduced for Ibrahim Sadama Juma and Mike Mutyaba respectively.

Ten minutes into the final 45 minutes, winger Muwadda Mawejje’s cross from the right almost caused KCCA problems.

Simon Namwanja could not jump higher to make a connection with the cross.

Ssekisambu fluffed a chance to score on his debut after defender Mike Kawooya recovered well on time to block the forward’s shot towards goal after controling a high ball from right back Filbert Obenchan.

Wakiso Giants’ second change of the game came a minute to the hour mark when midfielder Yasin Mugume came on for Muwadda.

Moments later, KCCA teenage striker Anaku was denied by goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi in a one against one incident.

Wakiso Giants’ midfielder Kiweewa got cautioned for unsporting conduct in the 63rd minute.

There was a drastic change in weather in the final 25 minutes of the game, quickly adjusting from the soaring sunny conditions to a heavy rain storm.

Play, however, continued on the slippery ground and both sides continued to make a series of changes.

Holding midfielder Lawrence Bukenya and striker Henry Patrick Kaddu were introduced as KCCA looked forward consolidating on the lead.

Bukenya was booked by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga on his first tackle.

KCCA killed off the game in the closing stages with Anaku’s great finish.

The youngster combined with Ssekisambu before side-stepping goalie Mugabi for a calm explicit finish to the back of the net on the stroke of full time.

2-0 KCCA led much to the appeasement of the traveling fan base.

Anaku was named the pilsner man of the match, earning himself Shs 200,000 and a plaque.

KCCA joins the three other qualified clubs Vipers, Mbarara City and Arua based Onduparaka to the semi-finals.

Team Line Ups:

Wakiso Giants XI: Yasin Mugabi (G.K, Captain), Muwadda Kateregga, Simon Namwanja, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Fahad Kawooya, Hakim Ssenkumba, Ivan Ssebuguzi (43’ Ivan Kiweewa), Hassan Ssenyonjo, Karim Ndugwa, Duncan Sseninde (Alex Komakech), Muwadda Mawejje (65’ Yasin Mugume)

Subs not Used: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Emmanuel Mutebi (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Amos Muwonge, Kenneth Madira, Hassan Wasswa

KCCA XI: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Filbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza, Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, Nicholas Kasozi, Herbert Achai (80’ Lawrence Bukenya), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (46’ Muzamiru Mutyaba), Sadat Anaku, Mike Mutyaba (46’ Erisa Ssekisambu), Allan Okello (79’ Patrick Henry Kaddu)

Subs Not Used: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Musana

Match Officials: