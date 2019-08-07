The Confederation of African Football (CAF) via its disciplinary board has declared Esperance of Tunisia the CAF Champions League winners of the 2018/19 competition.
This follows the aborted second leg final in Tunis which abruptly ended with ugly scenes after Morocco’s Wydad refused to play until VAR was consulted for their cancelled goal.
It was later discovered that VAR wasn’t working and Caf handed the trophy to Esperance but later rescinded the decision and called for a replay which both teams refused to accept and appealed to CAS.
In a change of decision, Caf has fined both teams, given stern warnings to particular officials and also directed Esperance to host games in empty stadium for their next two Caf matches.
Below is a verbatim from the CAF Disciplinary Board
Regarding match no. 144 E.S.T (Tunisia) vs. W.A.C (Morocco) played on 31 May 2019 – Final 2nd Leg of the CL 2018/2019:
- The Wydad Athletic Club: is considered to have lost the game in the Final 2nd leg, a fine of 50,000 USD (Fifty Thousand US Dollars) is imposed on the club for the abandonment of the match and a fine of 15,000 USD (Fifteen Thousand US Dollars) is imposed for the use of flares by the supporters.
- Club EST: Mr. Mohamed Meddeb, President of Club EST has been fined 20,000 USD (Twenty Thousand US Dollars) as well as receiving a warning for his unsporting behaviour against the President of CAF.
- The club EST is fined with 50,000 USD (Fifty thousand US Dollars) for the use of smoke and projectiles and the unsporting behavior of their supporters. EST will play their next two (2) home interclub matches behind closed doors for the excessive use of smoke and firecrackers. However the Disciplinary Board has decided to suspend the sanction in question provided that the club is not found guilty of a similar offense for the next twelve (12) months.