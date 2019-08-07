The Confederation of African Football (CAF) via its disciplinary board has declared Esperance of Tunisia the CAF Champions League winners of the 2018/19 competition.

This follows the aborted second leg final in Tunis which abruptly ended with ugly scenes after Morocco’s Wydad refused to play until VAR was consulted for their cancelled goal.

It was later discovered that VAR wasn’t working and Caf handed the trophy to Esperance but later rescinded the decision and called for a replay which both teams refused to accept and appealed to CAS.

In a change of decision, Caf has fined both teams, given stern warnings to particular officials and also directed Esperance to host games in empty stadium for their next two Caf matches.

Below is a verbatim from the CAF Disciplinary Board

Regarding match no. 144 E.S.T (Tunisia) vs. W.A.C (Morocco) played on 31 May 2019 – Final 2nd Leg of the CL 2018/2019: