Striker Muhammed “Deldon Jaggarson” Shaban has made a graceful return to the famous footballing hill at Kitende.

Nurtured at the St Mary’s Kitende school team, Shaban also featured for Vipers Junior Team before he signed his first contract at Onduparaka Football Club.

Now, Shaban has made a return to Kitende and after penning a two year deal at Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club.

The deal nitty gritty:

Vipers Sports Club has forked deep their financial coffers to acquire the signature of the intelligent forward.

Kawowo Sports has established that Shaban has acquired a sign on fee of Shs 120M and will earn Shs 3M per month with undisclosed match allowances.

The figures virtually mean that Shaban is the most expensive signing for the club after midfielder Tom Masiko’s Shs 72M fee when they acquired him from KCCA FC.

Shaban has been a free agent since he mutually terminated the employment contract with Morocco top flight club Raja Athletic.

To get his signature, Vipers beat a series of clubs in the East African region, in Zambia and South Africa.

At Vipers, he joins other new players as Denis Mwemwezi, goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu, Rashid Toha, Paul Willa, Ahmed Amayo, Jacob Okao, Siraje Sentamu, Abdul Karim Watambala, Richard Basangwa, Najib Iga, Allan Kayiwa and left footed forward Henry Kitegenyi.

Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye returned from a year long loan stint at Express Football Club.

Shaban reunites with Toha, both former captains at Onduparaka Football Club.

Released:

The Venoms have released Yayo Lutimba (left back), Joseph Jjanjali (forward), Ibrahim Kiyemba (defender), Karim Niyigizimana (right back) and Duncan Sseninde (left attacker).

Moses Waiswa was sold to South Africa’s SuperSport United and former skipper Tadeo Lwanga moved to Egypt.

