2nd Bamasaaba Bikuuka Sports Tournament (Netball and Football):

Official Opening Match:

Halasi Vs Hugu – At Mbale SS Play ground

Saturday, 10th August 2019 (3 PM)

Entry Fees: 2000 (General) & 5000 (Tent)

Theme: “Fostering Unity and Talent Development among Bamasaaba”

The thrilling Bamasaaba Bikuuka (Inter-clans) 2019 sports tournament received a huge financial boost of Shs 50M ahead of the official kick off coming this Saturday, 10th August at the Mbale SS sports ground.

The money comes from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under the brand Pilsner beer.

This will be the second time that UBL is bankrolling this championship that entails both netball and football.

Unveiling this sponsorship package that comes in cash and kind, the Pilsner brand manager Edgar Kihumuro expressed the essence of such partnerships as a way of honouring culture, promoting unity and the development of the Bamasaaba people through sports and games.

“We live in an era when it is crucial for us to hold our cultural and traditional values close to heart. Pilsner lager, as a brand, understands and cares about the pride associated with a deep African heritage and this commitment has seen us invest in the development of local sports potential, for example, with the on-going pilsner super 8 tournament. By sponsoring the Bamasaaba sports tournament, not only are we advancing a passion for sports but also for the traditions that bring people together” Kihumuro noted.

Deputy prime minister of the Inzu Ya Masaaba, Richard Michael Nataka appreciated the offer, calling upon the respective clans and the communities to actively participate in this tournament.

“I thank UBL for this generous offer. I promise good use of the money provided as we rally the communities to actively participate in this tournament” Nataka noted.

Nataka was also flanked by Inzu Ya Masaaba general secretary, Geoffrey Weporich and Barbra Wanyenze, an administrator in the ministry of youth and sports for the Inzu Ya Masaaba.

In 2017, the inaugural edition was sponsored by the same company, but, under the senator brand.

There are 26 clans registered for this year’s championship. These teams were drawn in the eight different groups held on Saturday 27th April 2019 at Hill Top View Hotel in the mountainous Eastern Uganda town of Mbale.

Football defending champions Halasi were pooled in group G alongside Hugu and Tandiga.

Halasi were selected to kick off the 2019 edition against Hugu at the Mbale SS play ground.

2018 losing finalists in football Wakoko are in group E with Kobero and Mutiru.

Group A has four teams; Lutsekhe , Wabwala, Mumbo and Mushika.

Just like group A, there are four teams in group F with Mukonde, Musoba, Wafumbo and Sano.

Muyobo, Ginyanya and Masifa constitute group B whilst group C has Siu, Wangokho and Shiende.

Kigai, Mututa and Mubutu are all in group D.

This championship is played every after two years, happening only in odd years because the even years are reserved for the much respected circumcision cultural ceremony that initiates young adolescent boys into manhood.

Lasi edged Wakoko clan 1-0 in the finals of the men football during the 2017 edition.

In Netball, Lutsekhe condemned Kobero 14-11 in a well contested finale to lift the championship.

Different grounds within the Bamasaaba communities will be used.

The top two clubs per ground will qualify for the round of 16.

Full Draws:

Group A:

Lutsekhe

Wabwala

Mumbo

Mushika

Group B:

Muyobo

Ginyanya

Masifa

Group C:

Siu

Wangokho

Shiende

Group D:

Kigai

Mututa

Mubutu

Group E:

Wakoko

Kobero

Mutiru

Group F:

Mukonde

Musoba

Wafumbo

Sano

Group G:

Halasi

Hugu

Tandiga

Group H: