CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round, 1st Leg) | Saturday, 10th August 2019

Proline (Uganda) Vs Masters Security (Malawi)

At StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 PM)

Malawi’s Masters Security Football Club has successfully arrived at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda on Thursday afternoon prior to a continental engagement with Proline this weekend in Kampala.

Aboard Kenya Airways on flight KQ 414, the 25 man delegation touched down at the lake side airport facility at 3 PM ahead of their match with Uganda’s Proline in the CAF Confederation Cup this Saturday at Lugogo in Kampala.

Originally expected in the wee hours of Thursday morning, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Proline and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) officials.

After checking through the grueling immigration procedure, the players and officials happily trekked to the awaiting vehicle (Uganda Cranes bus) before they were driven to their final destination in Kampala.

Two other people on the contingent (one senior player and the team chairman) will arrive on Friday.

Team captain and goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kumkawala expressed readiness prior to the encounter.

“We have been training well and therefore ready for this match with Proline. We do not know much about them but have a clear picture about Uganda’s football. We expect a good game” Chimewmwe noted.

The club head coach Abbas Ishmail Makawa is equally eager for the game come Saturday.

“We are more than ready to go back home with positive results. We know our opponents play on artificial grass and we are used to the natural grass. That is not advantageous since we have also played on some artificial surfaces in Malawi” Makawa noted.

The Masters Security team players and officials are accommodated at Silver Springs in Bugolobi, Kampala.

They are expected to conduct their final training session on the match eve at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday evening.