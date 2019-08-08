Former Express Football Club left back Remmy Makumbi signed a two year agreement with Somalia top flight side Mogadishu City Club (MCC).

Makumbi has been a free agent after being released by Express Football Club season.

He embarks straight away on club duties starting with this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup as Mogadishu City Club take on MSC from Zanzibar away from home at the Amaani Stadium.

For starters, both legs of this encounter will be played at the Amaani Stadium in Zanzibar upon agreement of both clubs, given the political instability in Mogadishu.

Mogadishu City Club is now coached by Tunisian national Mohammed Mistiri Lamjed who replaced Ugandan national, Hussein Mbalangu.

Mbalangu stepped aside after unconvincing results from last season where they finished third in the Somalia national league.