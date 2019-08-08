Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira is likely to fill Bastian Schweinsteiger’s midfield void after the former Manchester United and Bayern Munich star shifted to central defence.

According to Pro Soccer USA, Azira will be awarded this role after completing a move from Montreal Impact in exchange for left back Jorge Corrales and the top spot in the allocation order.

The 31-year old will step into Bastian shoes as the tactical switch is expected to spur Chicago Fire to a better place in the playoffs.

Azira has been with the Cranes during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he impressed before losing to Senegal after the group stages.

At Impact, Azira made 19 appearances this term – starting 13 games. Overall, the Ugandan has made 120 regular-season appearances in his MLS career, scoring one goal and four assists.