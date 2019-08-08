Chicago Fire President Nelson Rodriguez feels new signing Micheal Azira will balance the squad as they look to put up stiff competition for the MLS playoffs.

Chicago completed a swap deal as they gave away left back Jorge Corrales and the top spot in the allocation order to the Impact for midfielder Micheal Azira and a second-round pick in the 2020 SuperDraft.

The President is now confident Azira will make improvements to his squad after making 19 appearances in league action for the Impact before he went for international duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for Uganda.

“While it is difficult to part with Jorge, who has defended the club’s honor with all his might, acquiring Micheal provides us with more balance and options as we make our push for the playoffs,” said Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez in a team statement.

Azira has garnered 120 regular-season appearances in his MLS career, with one goal and four assists.