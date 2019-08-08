National Basketball League | Wednesday, 7th August 2019

Our Savior 77-75 Sharing Youth

Ndejje University Angels 84-75 Power

Our Savior Basketball Club finally managed to win a game this season after overcoming Sharing Youth at the YMCA on Wednesday.

For a team that has struggled since the start of the season with a roster short on quality, getting victory had become a distant reality.

However, the Kikoni based side came out of the blocks to register their first win this season edging Sharing Youth 77-75 in a closely contested encounter.

The win put a halt to their losing streak that had reached 18 games since the start of the season.

Davis Asimwe led the way for Our Savior with a team-high 23 points.

Stephen Wokorach and Elton Donald added 16 and 12 points each to guide the team to victory.

Caesar Kizito had a game-high 28 points but this couldn’t help his team to get past a resilient Our Saviour side.

With three games to play in the regular season, Our Savior will hope the win against Sharing Youth can spur them to survive relegation.

They have to win against KIU Titans, Kampala University and Ndejje University Angels to stand any chance of beating the drop.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Power Basketball Club continued with their resurgence overcoming Ndejje University Angels with an 84-75 win.

Despite trailing 42-40 at halftime, Power did enough to turn the tables and eventually win the game.

Two successive wins against Falcons and Ndejje University Angels could be timely as the five-time league winners face KIU Titans this Friday.