Busoga Kingdom has officially acquired Mayuge Sugar Limited as the main sponsors of the football masaza competition at a tune of Shs 93M per season.

This positive development was confirmed on Saturday 10th, August 2019 as the the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe.

Mayuge Sugar Factory was well represented by the marketing manager, Jay Patel and Dr Muvwala Nsekele led the Busoga Kingdom delegation.

Butembe, winners in 2017 takes on the two time runners up, Bunha (2016 and 2017) during the tournament official opening match on 7th, September 2019 at Main Street Primary School, Jinja.

Rajab Mukose Mayuge Sugar Limited officials hand over the Shs 93.4M dummy cheque to Busoga Kingdom Officials at Bugembe.

Winners of the 4th edition will win cash prize of 5M, a trophy and gold medals while 1st runners up awarded 2M and Silver medals.

The winner of the third place play offs will take home 1M and 4th team win 0.5M.

In addition to the awards, sponsors will give all the Masaza teams a set of Jersey, meet the medical expenses, first aid Kits and balls.

The sponsors will also catered for the team executives as well as match officials’ facilitation.

The tournament had been held since 2016 and last season Kigulu pipped Butembe to crown the Championsip.

Winners

2018 – Kigulu

2017 – Butembe

2016 – Bukhooli Central.