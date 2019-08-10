Proline 3-0 Masters Security

Ivan Bogere has gone down in history of Proline FC as the first player not only to score a continental goal but also bagged a hat-trick.

The Stanbic Uganda Cup winners humbled Malawi’s Masters Security 3-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Bogere put the hosts in the lead as early as the 17th minute when he slotted home getting past goalkeeper with Noordin Bunjo bagging the assist.

He doubled his and the hosts goal tally with in the 56th minute getting at the end of Ibrahim Ssendi’s ball.

In the last ten minutes of the game, he grabbed his third to put Proline into a very decent position ahead of the return match in Blantyre on August 23.

Like Bogere, Proline were also playing their first game on the continent.