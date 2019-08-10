African Stars 3-2 KCCA

KCCA threw away an early lead in Windhoek at the Sam Nujoma stadium to lose 3-2 to hosts African Stars in the preliminary round first leg of the Caf Champions League.

Ivan Kemberipa scored a seventh minute own goal to hand the Ugandan champions a lead which lasted until the 40th minute when the hosts levelled.

Ambrosius Amseb converted a penalty after Peter Magambo handled in the area and the first half ended tied.

Mike Mutebi, who named only four substitutes made a cautious change in the second half withdrawing striker Mike Mutyaba for midfielder Lawrence Bukenya.

Mustafa Kizza also got injured later and was replaced by Hassan Musana.

In the 71st minute, the host got into the lead for the first time with Youssouf Ibroihim scoring but Patrick Kaddu cancelled the goal out in the 83rd minute.

By then, Okello had been replaced by Eric Ssenjobe with a bad injury.

As the game seemed to be destined for a stalemate, Ibroihim scored his second and the hosts’ third with a long range effort from outside the area.

Samuel Kato thought he had equalised for the Kasasiro but his goal was cancelled with the referee insisting there was a handball in the lead up to the goal.

KCCA Lineup

Charles Lukwago 24. Filbert Obenchan 28, Peter Magambo 13, Samuel Kato 2, Mustafa Kizza 12 (Hassan Musana 23), Nicholas Kasozi 6, Muzamiru Mutyaba 10, Allan Okello 25 (Eric Ssenjobe 17), Sadat Anaku 14, Mike Mutyaba 18 (Lawrence Bukenya 3) and Patrick Kaddu 9

Unused Subs: Jamil Malyamungu 29