South Africa 89-05 Uganda

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes went through hell during the first game of the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers game played on Friday.

South Africa thumped Uganda 89-05 in a one-sided game played at the Bosman Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Springboks Women dominated the match from start to finish with Rights Mkhari grabbing three tries inside the opening 20 minutes.

Zintle Mpupha (brace), Eloise Webb, Yonela Ngxingolo, Ayanda Malinga and Sinazo Mcatshulwa also went over as the Lady Cranes struggled to contain the tournament hosts and South Africa led 62-0 at the break.

While the Lady Cranes returned better in the second half, Webb completed her hat-trick, Mcatshulwa got her second, and Snenhlanhla Shozi added her name to the score sheet with a brace.

Samiya Ayikoru scored Uganda’s only try of the game. Despite the defeat, head coach Edgar Lemerigar remains positive and believes the side can get the better of Kenya, a side they have faced twice in the last couple of months.

“In the first half, you could see the element of intimidation from the girls, but in the second half, they put up a better show in terms of defending and realignment,” Lemerigar said as quoted by APO.

“Yes, going forward we can beat Kenya. We just have to fix the errors which we made against South Africa,” he added.

The next set of games will be played on Tuesday, August 13 with South Africa facing Madagascar, while Uganda takes on Kenya.

The top-ranked team at the end of the three rounds of matches will be crowned champions of the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup and will qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2021.