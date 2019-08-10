2019 Mike Sserumaga Cup:

• Main Final: Kajjansi Team Kaddu 2-1 Lukuli Ob’s

• U-14 Champions: Kajjansi Shooting Stars

Marvin Nyanzi and Lawrence Ssembatya were on target as Kajjansi Team Kaddu beat Lukuli Ob’s 2-1 to win the final of the 2019 Mike Sserumaga football tournament at Uganda Clays play ground in Kajjansi on Friday.

Lukuli Obs’ consolation came from veteran Habibu Kavuma who struck home a brilliant free-kick.

Kajjansi team Kaddu took home a glittering trophy, a bull and gold medals.

The runners up (Lukuli Ob’s) smiled with a brand set of jerseys as consolation.

The U-14 catergory was won by Kajjansi Shooting Stars.

The tournament which lasted for two months attracted 20 teams.

In his address to the budding players and guests, the man of the moment, Mike Sserumaga, an active footballer at Sports Club Villa had a word of caution to the youngsters.

For many years now, I have organized the Mike Sserumaga cup for the kajjansi community and the football family in general. The main intention is to inspire young players, give them the confidence and hope that they also make it like I did until I played for Uganda Cranes and also played professionally. Football is about commitment and hard-work. It is a million dollar industry. During my playing days, there was little money but now there is a lot of money involved. Mike Sserumaga, former Uganda Cranes player

Tournament genesis:

Named after Uganda Cranes player Mike Sserumaga, the tournament was started in 2014 with the major aim of giving back to the Kajjansi community.

Sserumaga kick started the football journey in Nakawuuka way back in 2000’s before he moved to Kajjansi.

He has since played at Kajjansi based KB Lions, Kajjansi United, Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, FC Porto U-19 (Portgual), Alexandria (South Africa), Helsingborgs (Sweden), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Rayon Sport (Rwanda), St George (Ethiopia), T & T Group (Vietnam), Lweza and currently at Sports Club Villa.

Educational Back Ground:

• Mpumudde Primary School

• Faith Trust Primary School

• Buddo Junior Primary School

• Bishop Sisto Mazzoldi SS

• St Mary’s SS Kitende