Reagan Kyanda was unveiled as the new head coach for Kiringente Sports beach soccer club.

The 28 year old tactician who has a beach soccer coaching licence was given a three year employment contract that takes immediate effect.

The newly appointed coach has previously worked with Entebbe Sharks and Makindye Sabagabo Sand Lions beach soccer clubs.

Kyanda, also a sports journalist working with FUFA radio tagged the new work station as special in his remarks.

It is a great honour being named the new head coach of this growing team and I promise to do my best in helping them achieve their desires. Working with Kiringente Sports beach soccer club is a special and this I can assure you we are to grow together. Reagan Kyanda, Kiringente Sports Beach Soccer Club

He will be assisted by Patrick Basomba as they man the technical team of the beach soccer league debutants.

Other appointed officials:

Betty Nalumu was confirmed the team doctor and Musirimu Nsobya as the team kit manager.

Emrad Likoba was confirmed the technical director.

Kiringette will take part in the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Beach Soccer League whose kick off is ear marked for late August 2019.

Barely a year since its founding, Kiringente Sports beach soccer club qualified for the national beach soccer league through the Muwanguzi beach soccer tournament early 2019.

There are also broad plans for the club to feature in the FUFA fourth Division league in Mpigi district.