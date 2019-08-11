Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League outfit completed the signing of creative midfielder Julius Choka.

Choka penned a one year deal as he transferred from neighbors Nebbi Central Football Club.

Paidha Black Angels Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samuel Kumakech confirmed the signing of Choka.

Paidha Black Angels Football Club has bold ambitions of returning back to the Uganda Premier League in a short time. Upon this back ground, we have embarked on the process of recruiting important players. Attacking midfielder Julius Choka is an important player who will help the club. Samuel Kumakech, CEO Paidha Black Angels Football Club

Paidha Black Angels Julius Choka (left) being unveiled by CEO Sam Kumakech

The development comes at a time when the Zombo based club confirmed the extension of the loan period for star striker Dickens Okwir from Vipers Sports Club.

The Blacks also acquired CAF High level licenced head coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto and the technical director Leo Adraa.

Paidha Black Angels FC was relegated from the Uganda Premier League at the end of the previous season.

They had a dismissal season finishing with just 13 points from the 30 matched played.