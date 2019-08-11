Jinja Sevens

Kobs 28-19 Black Pirates 3rd Place Playoff: Rams 19-15 Hippos

Kobs have all but claimed the 2019 National Roke Rugby Sevens title after winning the Jinja leg on Saturday.

Kobs defeated rivals Black Pirates, 28-19, at Dam Waters in Jinja to reopen a six-point lead with just one leg remaining to end the series.

However, it was Pirates that crossed first before Adrian Kasito quickly responded. Norbert Okeny and Pius Ogena put their names on the scoresheet as Kobs led 21-07 at the break.

On return for the second half, Pirates skipper Ivan Magomu cut the deficit to seven points but Kasito broke through to ice the game and dethrone last year’s winners of the circuit.

The champions-elect who took their points tally to 132, six clear of Pirates, will host the last leg of the Roke 7s at Legends in two-weeks time.

A top 3 finish will see Kobs lift the national title, and going by their performance through the sevens season, it’s almost a given they will be in the finals and ultimately national champions.

Other Jinja Sevens Results

Semifinals

Pirates 17-00 Rams

Kobs 31-00 Hippos

Quarterfinals

Pirates 05-00 Buffaloes

Kobs 36-00 Rhinos

Hippos 19-00 Impis

Rams 07-05 Mongers

Groups | Round 3

Pirates 12-00 Heathens

Mongers 15-00 Crocs

Kobs 22-00 Rams

Buffaloes 10-07 Walukuba

Hippos 00-00 Rhinos

Impis 07-00 Warriors

Groups | Round 2

Pirates 15-00 Mongers

Heathens 05-05 Crocs

Kobs 33-00 Buffaloes

Rams 31-00 Walukuba

Hippos 17-05 Impis

Rhinos 00-00 Warriors

Groups | Round 1