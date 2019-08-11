Jinja Sevens
- Finals: Kobs 28-19 Black Pirates
- 3rd Place Playoff: Rams 19-15 Hippos
Kobs have all but claimed the 2019 National Roke Rugby Sevens title after winning the Jinja leg on Saturday.
Kobs defeated rivals Black Pirates, 28-19, at Dam Waters in Jinja to reopen a six-point lead with just one leg remaining to end the series.
However, it was Pirates that crossed first before Adrian Kasito quickly responded. Norbert Okeny and Pius Ogena put their names on the scoresheet as Kobs led 21-07 at the break.
On return for the second half, Pirates skipper Ivan Magomu cut the deficit to seven points but Kasito broke through to ice the game and dethrone last year’s winners of the circuit.
The champions-elect who took their points tally to 132, six clear of Pirates, will host the last leg of the Roke 7s at Legends in two-weeks time.
A top 3 finish will see Kobs lift the national title, and going by their performance through the sevens season, it’s almost a given they will be in the finals and ultimately national champions.
Other Jinja Sevens Results
Semifinals
- Pirates 17-00 Rams
- Kobs 31-00 Hippos
Quarterfinals
- Pirates 05-00 Buffaloes
- Kobs 36-00 Rhinos
- Hippos 19-00 Impis
- Rams 07-05 Mongers
Groups | Round 3
- Pirates 12-00 Heathens
- Mongers 15-00 Crocs
- Kobs 22-00 Rams
- Buffaloes 10-07 Walukuba
- Hippos 00-00 Rhinos
- Impis 07-00 Warriors
Groups | Round 2
- Pirates 15-00 Mongers
- Heathens 05-05 Crocs
- Kobs 33-00 Buffaloes
- Rams 31-00 Walukuba
- Hippos 17-05 Impis
- Rhinos 00-00 Warriors
Groups | Round 1
- Pirates 36-00 Crocs
- Mongers 12-05 Heathens
- Kobs 20-00 Walukuba (Walkover)
- Buffaloes 00-07 Rams
- Hippos 14-05 Warriors
- Impis 05-00 Rhinos