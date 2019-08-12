The regional qualifiers for the 2019 Airtel Rising Stars U-17 programme continued with success over the weekend.

Two regions – East and North East were both hosted in Soroti over three days (Friday to Sunday) over a number of grounds.

Unlike in the first two regions (Kampala and Buganda) which were held independently, the East and North Eastern regions were combined.

By the close of business on Sunday, She Kataka had managed to successfully retain the Eastern girls’ title as Busia Trust won the boys’ title.

In the North East region, Lifeline (Bukedea) and Olila High School (Soroti) won the girls and boys respective overall titles.

The winning teams recieved gold medals, trophy, certificates as the best players were given various prizes ranging from smartphone, plaques to balls.

The regional qualifiers continue this coming weekend in Lira with the Northern and West Nile regions.

Individual & Team Accolades :

Most Valuable Player (MVPs):

Girls:

East: Esther Namata (She Kataka) – SmartPhone

North East: Sarah Anifo (Echoes High School) – SmartPhone

Boys:

East: Ivan Nabisingura (Busia Trust) – SmartPhone

North East: Ben Okiria (Olila High School)

Top Scorers:

Girls:

East: Esther Namata (She Kataka) – Four Goals

North East: Amoding Sifora (Olila High School) – Three goals

Boys:

East: Shakuru Mafabi (Kataka) – Five Goals

North East: Michael Okeddi (Lifeline) – Six Goals

Best Goalkeepers:

Girls:

East : Elizabeth Nyago

North East: Eclas Ajumo (Olila High School)

Boys:

East : Ashraf Wambye (True Vine Academy)

North East: Edward Etewo

Teams:

North East:

Girls

Winners: – Olila High School – Gold Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1.5 M

Echoes High School, Soroti – Silver Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1M

Boys:

Winners: – Lifeline (Bukedea) – Gold Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1.5 M

Runners up: – Olila High School (Soroti), Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1M

East:

Girls

Winners: – She Kataka (Mbale) – Gold Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1.5 M

Runners up: True Vine Academy (Tororo) – Silver Trophy, Silver Medals, Certificates & Shs 1M

Boys: