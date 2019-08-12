Kyetume Football Club is on the verge of signing orthodox styled forward Seif Batte after the player in question terminated his contract with Maroons FC.

The newly-promoted Mukono based side is in advanced talks the striker who also played for Uganda Cranes during the CHAN 2018 tournament hosted by Morocco.

“I had issues with Maroons Football Club and I requested to be let go,” Batte disclosed.

Kawowo Sports has established that Kyetume has reacted swiftly and made a half payment for the services of the former Bright Stars, Stegotta and Kazo player.

“They (Kyetume FC) have made a down payment of Shs 3M as I look forward the rest of the balance (not disclosed) before I sign the contract. We have not even talked about the salary and other match allowances,” Batte elucidated.

Other Kyetume signings

In case the Batte finally agrees with Kyetume, the center forward will join experienced faces as Sam Ssenkomi, Julius Ntambi, Shafik Kakeeto, Mata Kagimu, Isaac Kirabira, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Baker Buyala, Musa Ssali, and pacy winger Siraje Turyamureemba.

He is looked at the direct replacement for striker Dickens Okwir who reversed his mind and dropped the loan agreement at Kyetume.

Okwir has since returned to relegated Paidha Black Angels Football Club, as he extended the loan stint from Vipers.

Kyetume was promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the 2018 -2019 season alongside Wakiso Giants and Proline.

Wakiso Giants and Proline were the two directly promoted clubs from the Elgon and Rwenzori groups respectively.

Kyetume gained their slot via a promotional playoff, humbling Kansai Plascon 4-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Their technical team was also boosted by the recruitment of George Nsimbe and David Katono Mutono.

The duo replaced Jackson Mayanja and Allan Kabonge.

Batte Profile: