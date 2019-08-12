Express Football Club left back Disan Galiwango successfully completed his week long trials at Premier Super League (PSL) club, Super Sport United.

Galiwango had traveled to South Africa alongside the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamuza Jjunju.

The duo were part of the exchange program between the two clubs initiated by the Express FC main sponsors, Betway.

Kawowo Sports has established that Galiwango will be considered in January 2020 after he has had more games under his belt at Express in this season.

“The trials progressed well and the player (Disan Galiwango) trained well throughout. There is a complete report about him and key recommendations before he goes back during the January 2020 window” Junju noted.

Galiwango has previously featured at Water Football Club and had a stellar season during the 2018 – 2019 season with Express Football Club.

During their stay at the club, Jjunju interacted with key Super Sport United officials including the SuperSport United assistant coach Nico Labohm.

Express FC Disan Galiwango with the SuperSport United assistant coach Nico Labohm

In one of the interactions, he shared with the Super Sport United Academy manager, Giancarlo Bollossini (GB) on academy management among other key topics.

He thus earned a great deal of knowledge in general football management.

Meanwhile, Vipers Sports Club is reportedly interested in signing Galiwango to fill the void left by Yayo Lutimba who was released at the end of the previous season.

The left back slot at the Kitende based club has Azizi Kayondo (S6 Student at St Mary’s Kitende) with a big possibility of securing Dan Birikwalira (back from loan stint at Bright Stars).