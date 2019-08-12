The Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) has ended their marriage with French coach Sebastien Migne.

Migne and the FKK ended the marriage less than a fortnight after failing to guide Kenya past Tanzania in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

“Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Sébastien Migné have agreed to terminate the coach’s contract on mutual consent,” read part of the statement released by FK.

“Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time.

The FKF however was thankful to Migne who guided the team to their first Afcon in 15 years.

FKF agrees to end contract with Coach Sébastien Migné on mutual consent https://t.co/0UmBp2yYSH — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) August 12, 2019

“The Federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 AFCON tournament for the first time in 15 years.

“We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavours, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament.

Migne joins a host of coaches that have lost or quit their jobs in the aftermath of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.