Newly promoted FUFA Big League outfit Katwe United remains a busy party in the player transfer business.

Barely 48 hours after renewing the employment contracts of eleven players, the club has on Monday signed two important players.

The two acquired players are both midfielders; Richard “Gaza” Kigozi and Billy Nkata from Wakiso Giants and Express respectively.

Each of the two players penned a 3-year contract with the club, subject to renewal depending on their performance.

Katwe United L-R: Katwe United Vice Chairman Deogratius Luyimbazi, Billy Nkata (Middle) and player representative Geofrey Solo Kayemba (right)

Management wants to welcome Billy and Richard to the Tulibanyiivu side and wishes them the best of luck. Katwe United FC Statement

Katwe United FC Media Katwe United Vice Chairman Deogratius Luyimbazi looks on as Richard Kigozi signs the binding documentations

Nkata is a stylish creative player that any coach would wish to field as he plots penetration of the final third.

Despite his tender age, Nkata earned some minutes at Express in the year long epoch spent at the Wankulukuku based side.

Kigozi is that holding midfielder with bags of calories to cover up miles of spaces.

A couple of days ago, the club agreed terms with 11 senior players to renew their employment contracts.

These include captain Regan “Sadat” Mukwaya, Nicolas Ssendiisa, Saul Ssemwanga, Raya Mulindwa, Benjamin Muwanguzi, Moses Shafiq, Denis Lwetute, Michael Lubowa, Wasswa Ssemwogerere, Alex Katumba and Moses Bukenya.

Katwe United beat Kajjansi United in the promotional play off to attain FUFA Big League status.

Owned by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Katwe United edged Kajjansi United 4-3 in a two legged promotional final to make the FUFA Big League grade.

They train at their dusty Katwe play fortress but will host the home matches at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.