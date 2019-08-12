The power of networking remains a key component in the growth of sporting institutions; football clubs to say the least.

As one of the bold strategies to spread wings and acquire the right partners and working stakeholders, Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has signed a key partnership with Egypt top flight club, El Gouna.

This partnership will involve the transfer of players between the two clubs, as well as developing and sharing of ideas for youth development.

KCCA FC was represented by the chairman Aggrey Ashaba and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anisha Muhoozi during the signing of the pact in Egypt on Sunday, 11th August 2019.

El Gouna and KCCA officials show off the Memorandum of Understanding signed

We need to be part of the broader football ecosystem Aggrey Ashaba, KCCA FC Chairman

Aggrey Ashaba and El Gouna representatives show off the respective club jerseys

For starters, El Gouna signed KCCA FC player Allan “Da Dictionary” Kyambadde for a two year tenure.

Kyambadde was also officially unveiled on the same day of the signing for the partnership.

If the plans laid for this partnership progress as anticipated the two parties will benefit from each other in a positive way.

Allan "Da Dictionary" Kyambadde (middle) being officially unveiled by El Gouna

KCCA was founded in 1963 and has won 13 Uganda Premier League titles, 10 Uganda Cups and two CECAFA club championships.

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club Limited, is a private company limited by guarantee.

The club is solely owned by Kampala Capital City Authority, a government entity. The club derives its finances from Grants, sponsors and other activities ranging from stadium hire, selling of merchandise, players and prize money.

The major Sponsors include;KCCA (Owner and mother Company), StarTimes (Broadcasting Company), Prime Media Network (Advertising Company), Vivo Energy (Fuel Sponsor), Britam (Insurance Company),Highland water (Official drinking water partner ), MTN Uganda (Telecom company).