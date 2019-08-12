Vastly experienced Uganda Cranes vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, 31, has seen it all in the rich footballing journey that spans close to 13 years.

In his professional career, this dread-locked utility player has already featured in eight different countries and the latest placement in Saudi Arabia makes it 9 countries (with 14 different clubs).

Previously a free agent after departing Egyptian top tier outfit Tala’ea El Gaish Sports Club, Mawanda has agreed terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad Jeddah in a multi-million dollar move.

Mawanda left the country on Monday, August 12, 2019 for Jeddah to formalize with the club and pen the employment contract.

At Entebbe International Airport, he was seen off by his brother Hudson Pachoto and wife Ronah Bukirwa.

It is time to work. I am happy to have got a new job in saudi arabia. Every time, I get to play football for club and the Uganda Cranes, I do it with one heart. Football is my job. Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, midfielder and defender

With 76 caps to his name, Mawanda has played at two Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt).

He is also the Uganda Cranes assistant captain to goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Club business:

Mawanda has previously played for three Uganda’s clubs; KCCA (two stints), Sports Club Villa and Sports Club Villa.

Outside the boarders of Uganda, he has been at Saint George (Ethiopia), F.C Cape Town (South Africa), the Turkish trio of Karabükspor, Altay and Kayseri Erciyesspor

Mawanda also played in Vietnam with Đồng Nai, Al-Shorta (Iraq), Al-Nejmeh (Lebanon) and lately at Tala’ea El Gaish in Egypt.

He can comfortably play in central midfield and all positions at the back-line.

Clubs featured for:

2006 – 2007: KCCA (Uganda)

KCCA (Uganda) 2007–2008: Saint George (Ethiopia)

Saint George (Ethiopia) 2008–2009: F.C Cape Town (South Africa)

F.C Cape Town (South Africa) 2009–2010: Karabükspor (Turkey)

Karabükspor (Turkey) 2010–2011: Altay (Turkey)

Altay (Turkey) 2011–2012: Kayseri Erciyesspor (Turkey)

Kayseri Erciyesspor (Turkey) 2012–2013 : KCCA (Uganda)

: KCCA (Uganda) 2013–2014: Đồng Nai F.C (Vietnam)

Đồng Nai F.C (Vietnam) 2014–2015: Sports Club Villa (Uganda)

Sports Club Villa (Uganda) 2015–2016: Al-Shorta (Iraq)

Al-Shorta (Iraq) 2016 : Vipers Sports Club (Uganda)

: Vipers Sports Club (Uganda) 2017 : Al-Nejmeh (Lebanon)

: Al-Nejmeh (Lebanon) 2017–2018: Tala’ea El Gaish (Egypt)

Tala’ea El Gaish (Egypt) 2019 (August) – Todate: Al-Ittihad Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)