18th FEASSA Games

15 th – 25 th August

– 25 August Host: Arusha, Tanzania

The President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni Kaguta will on Tuesday flag off the Ugandan delegation ahead of kick off for the 18th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

The flag off ceremony will be held at the lavish lake side Entebbe State House.

Uganda will be represented by a big delegation of over 500 participants in football, handball, basketball, volleyball, netball, hockey, basketball and rugby (7’s and 15’s).

The delegation will be led by the ministry of education and sports officials, national council of sports, Uganda Secondary Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) executive members, school representatives and the media.

“Team Uganda will be hosted by the President at Entebbe State House for the official flag off and blessings” Sam Odongo, assistant commissioner in the ministry of education and sports confirmed.

Nim Alfred Patrick Okanya, USSSA President

These games will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania with seven host schools.

The official reporting day for all the teams in 15th August 2019 ahead of the long anticipated kick off.

Complete Draws:

Basketball:

Boys:

Group A: LDK (Rwanda), Don Bosco (Tanzania), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LL Tanganyika (Burundi), Kibuli (Uganda)

Girls:

Group A: St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ste Bernadette (Rwanda), Joseph and Mary (Tanzania), Olukeswa (Tanzania), Nabisunsa Girls (Uganda), Kayatiwi (Kenya)

Hockey:

Boys:

Group A: St Anthony (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda), Ntare School (Uganda), Mary School (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A: St Cecilia (Kenya), Bweranyangi Girls (Uganda), Old Kampala (Uganda), Nyamila Girls (Tanzania)

Rugby 7’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Upper Hill (Kenya), Jinja SS (Uganda), Kiira College Butiki (Uganda), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LTP (Burundi), Hana International School (Uganda), St Peter’s Mumias (Kenya)

Rugby 15’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Kakamega (Kenya), St Mary’s Kisubi (Uganda), Kagaru (Kenya), Ntare School (Uganda), Elerai (Tanzania), Dagoretti (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda)

Netball:

Group A: St Noa Girls (Uganda), Lumonge (Burundi), Buddo (Uganda), Kayitiwi (Kenya), Kilindi (Tanzania)

Handball:

Boys:

Group A : Adage (Rwanda), LLT (Burundi), St Lucia (Uganda), College Gisenyi (Rwanda), Mbooni (Kenya), Kilombero (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A : Kibuli (Uganda), Kizuka (Tanzania), Mugara (Burundi), Kamusinga (Kenya)

Football:

Boys:

Group A: Buddo SS (Uganda), Standard High Sch Zzana (Uganda), Lindi (Tanzania), St. Anthony (Kenya)

Girls:

Group A: Nyakache (Kenya), Mukono high (Uganda), Kihesa (Tanzania), St. Noa Girls (Uganda), Archbshop njenga (Kenya), Kibasila (Tanzania)

Volleyball:

Boys:

Group A: PS Karubanda (Rwanda), Don Bosco Gatega (Rwanda), Lelmokwo (Kenya), Tuangoma (Tanzania), Standard High Zana (Uganda)

Girls: