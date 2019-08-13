Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes fell to Kenya Lionesses for the third time this year.

Despite an improved performance, the Lady Cranes collapsed in the second half to fall to the Lionesses, 37-05, in a 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifier.

The Tuesday afternoon match-up at the Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg in a tournament that also doubles as the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup was balanced in the opening half despite Grace Adhiambo putting Kenya on the board early with a penalty.

Edgar Lemerigars charges grew in confidence and had several linebreaks as the half went on but could not record a point. The Ugandans also covered well and limited Kenya to just Adhiambo’s three points off the boot in the first forty minutes.

However, the second-half was the direct opposite of the first for Lady Rugby Cranes committed multiple handling errors and conceded a lot of penalties.

Soon after restart, Janet Okello dotted twice with Adhiambo adding the extras on the second to put the Lionesses in a comfortable 15-0 lead.

Beatrice Atim missed a penalty before Stacy Atieno extended Kenya’s lead to 20-0.

The Lady Rugby Cranes got one over through Samiya Ayikoru before Adhiambo scored her brace coupled with a last-minute converted try from Sheila Chajira to give Kenya a convincing win in the end.

Uganda’s coach Lemerigar was pleased with an improved performance against Kenya following a whitewash by South Africa in the opening game.

“We played very well. We improved a lot from the first game against South Africa. We were trailing 3-0 during the half-time break. We got everything right,” Lemerigar said as quoted by APO.

“However, we opened up in the final stages of the second-half as we committed defensive errors. Yes, we can win our last game (against Madagascar) if we play as we did in the first-half against Kenya,” he added.

The next games will be played on Saturday, August 17 with Kenya taking on tournament hosts South Africa in the winner take all game while Uganda will face Madagascar.