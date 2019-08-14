18th FEASSA Games

15 th August: Reporting of all Teams

Reporting of all Teams 16th – 25 th August : Competition Dates

: Competition Dates Host: Arusha, Tanzania

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni Kaguta has cautioned the young sportsmen in the country against acts of drug abuse, smoking, alcoholism and engaging in early sex.

The president’s message was delivered in a speech during the official flag off for the Ugandan delegation ahead of kick off for the 18th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

The flag off ceremony was held at the lavish lake side Entebbe State House as he hosted over 800 sportsmen from at least 15 schools in Uganda, accompanied by officials from the sports ministry, National Council of Sports (NCS), schools, various sports federations and the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

G.K President Museveni with two of the young sportsmen at Entebbe State House on Tuesday afternoon

G.K President Museveni addressing the students and leaders

In order to be fit, you must maximize the potential of your body to achieve in sports and disciplined as well. Sports need corporation and teamwork since its a discipline or personal development. Therefore, I am here to encourage you to stay focused and do not forget studies as I wish you good luck and I will be watching what you have done. DO NOT ENGAGE YOURSELF IN ACTS OF DRUG ABUSE, smoking, alcoholism OR Early SEX President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta

Flanked by the first lady Janet Kataha Museveni, who is also the minister of Education and Sports, the President therefore wished the team Uganda fruitful deliberations at the 18th FEASSSA Games that will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

In her address, Kataha urged the team to work collectively and flag aloft the flag of Uganda at the games, calling upon exceptional teamwork element.

G.K First Lady, also Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni

I am GRATEFUL TO SEE A YOUNG GENERATION REPRESENTING UGANDA IN THE FEDERATION OF EAST AFRICAN SECONDARY SCHOOLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION GAMES. AS A MINISTER OF EDUCATION AND SPORTS, I’M HOPEFUL THAT YOU WILL MAKE US PROUD.WE WERE GOOD ON OUR FIRST STEP IN SPORTS AND AS TIME PASSED BY, WE BECAME BETTER AND AM HOPEFUL WE SHALL BECOME THE BEST. I WISH YOU THE BEST IN ARUSHA AND GO REPRESENT UGANDA AND RAISE OUR FLAG HIGHER. Janet Kataha Museveni, First Lady and Minister of Education & Sports

G.K State Minister of Sports Hon. Charles Bakabulindi

G.K Fred Kateregga

G.K The delegation was also treated to a state luncheon

G.K Some of the officials who accompanied the delegation

Over 15 schools contributed students to the Uganda contingent in the sporting disciplines of football, netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), hockey, basketball and handball.

Team Uganda set off for Arusha on Tuesday night and will be expected to reach their final destination after 24 hours.

These games will be hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania with seven host schools.

G.K Interview from the overall team captain Anthony Tukamibwa from Mbarara High school by the media at Entebbe State House

we are focused and set having trained well over time. we shall represent our country with pride Anthony Tukamibwa from Mbarara High school, Overall Team Captain

The official reporting day for all the teams in 15th August 2019 ahead of the long anticipated kick off the following day.

For the very first time in the history of the FEASSSA Games, there has been an organized symposium (set for Saturday, 16th August 2019) with the objective of laying strategies on how best to improve the games.

G.K Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) boss Hadijah Namanda also attended the flag-off

2019 FEASSSA Games Draws:

Basketball:

Boys:

Group A: LDK (Rwanda), Don Bosco (Tanzania), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LL Tanganyika (Burundi), Kibuli (Uganda)

LDK (Rwanda), Don Bosco (Tanzania), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LL Tanganyika (Burundi), Kibuli (Uganda) Group B: Buddo (Uganda), Seroma Christian High School (Uganda), College St Marier Reine (Rwanda), Galanos (Tanzania), Dagoretti (Kenya)

Girls:

Group A: St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ste Bernadette (Rwanda), Joseph and Mary (Tanzania), Olukeswa (Tanzania), Nabisunsa Girls (Uganda), Kayatiwi (Kenya)

St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ste Bernadette (Rwanda), Joseph and Mary (Tanzania), Olukeswa (Tanzania), Nabisunsa Girls (Uganda), Kayatiwi (Kenya) Group B: Buru Buru (Kenya), Machame (Tanzania), St Noa Girls (Uganda), St Therese Gitega (Burundi), Juhudi (Tanzania), LDK (Rwanda)

Hockey:

Boys:

Group A: St Anthony (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda), Ntare School (Uganda), Mary School (Tanzania)

St Anthony (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda), Ntare School (Uganda), Mary School (Tanzania) Group B: St Mary’s Kisubi (Uganda), Kamusinga (Kenya), Arusha-Meru (Tanzania), Kawempe Muslim (Uganda)

Girls:

Group A: St Cecilia (Kenya), Bweranyangi Girls (Uganda), Old Kampala (Uganda), Nyamila Girls (Tanzania)

St Cecilia (Kenya), Bweranyangi Girls (Uganda), Old Kampala (Uganda), Nyamila Girls (Tanzania) Group B: Juhudu (Tanzania), Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda), Caroline (Kenya), St Mary’s Namagunga (Uganda)

Rugby 7’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Upper Hill (Kenya), Jinja SS (Uganda), Kiira College Butiki (Uganda), Laiser Hill (Kenya), LTP (Burundi), Hana International School (Uganda), St Peter’s Mumias (Kenya)

Rugby 15’s (To be played on round robin basis):

Kakamega (Kenya), St Mary’s Kisubi (Uganda), Kagaru (Kenya), Ntare School (Uganda), Elerai (Tanzania), Dagoretti (Kenya), Namilyango College (Uganda)

Netball:

Group A: St Noa Girls (Uganda), Lumonge (Burundi), Buddo (Uganda), Kayitiwi (Kenya), Kilindi (Tanzania)

St Noa Girls (Uganda), Lumonge (Burundi), Buddo (Uganda), Kayitiwi (Kenya), Kilindi (Tanzania) Group B: Makongo (Tanzania), Ngando SS (Uganda), Nyakachi (Kenya), St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Misungwi (Tanzania)

Handball:

Boys:

Group A : Adage (Rwanda), LLT (Burundi), St Lucia (Uganda), College Gisenyi (Rwanda), Mbooni (Kenya), Kilombero (Tanzania)

: Adage (Rwanda), LLT (Burundi), St Lucia (Uganda), College Gisenyi (Rwanda), Mbooni (Kenya), Kilombero (Tanzania) Group B: Kimilili (Kenya), Gombe (Uganda), ES Kigoma (Rwanda), Vwawa (Tanzania), Kakungulu Memorial (Uganda)

Girls:

Group A : Kibuli (Uganda), Kizuka (Tanzania), Mugara (Burundi), Kamusinga (Kenya)

: Kibuli (Uganda), Kizuka (Tanzania), Mugara (Burundi), Kamusinga (Kenya) Group B: Kiloe (Tanzania), Kilandich (Kenya), Kawanda (Uganda), Moi Girls (Kenya), Mbogo High (Uganda), Kiziguro (Rwanda)

Football:

Boys:

Group A: Buddo SS (Uganda), Standard High Sch Zzana (Uganda), Lindi (Tanzania), St. Anthony (Kenya)

Buddo SS (Uganda), Standard High Sch Zzana (Uganda), Lindi (Tanzania), St. Anthony (Kenya) Group B: lNL Ngozi (Burundi), Jinja SS (Uganda), Vwavwa (Tanzania), Alliance (Tanzania), LDK (Rwanda)

lNL Ngozi (Burundi), Jinja SS (Uganda), Vwavwa (Tanzania), Alliance (Tanzania), LDK (Rwanda) Group C: Malawi, Dagoretti (Kenya), St.Mary’s Kitende (Uganda), Ruwuiko (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A: Nyakache (Kenya), Mukono high (Uganda), Kihesa (Tanzania), St. Noa Girls (Uganda), Archbshop njenga (Kenya), Kibasila (Tanzania)

Nyakache (Kenya), Mukono high (Uganda), Kihesa (Tanzania), St. Noa Girls (Uganda), Archbshop njenga (Kenya), Kibasila (Tanzania) Group B: Kawempe Moslem (Uganda), Mkalapa (Tanzania), Gs RemeraRukoma (Rwanda), Alliance (Tanzania), Itigo (Kenyan), Ltcr Mushasha (Burundi)

Volleyball:

Boys:

Group A: PS Karubanda (Rwanda), Don Bosco Gatega (Rwanda), Lelmokwo (Kenya), Tuangoma (Tanzania), Standard High Zana (Uganda)

PS Karubanda (Rwanda), Don Bosco Gatega (Rwanda), Lelmokwo (Kenya), Tuangoma (Tanzania), Standard High Zana (Uganda) Group B: Magonga (Kenya), Lt St Luc (Burundi), Mbogo Mixed (Uganda), IPRC Karongi (Rwanda), Dynamic (Uganda), Milambo (Tanzania)

Girls:

Group A: Kwansanze (Kenya), St Alloys (Rwanda), Mukalapa (Tanzania), Lnda Bukeye (Burundi), Kinaawa High Mugongo (Uganda)

Kwansanze (Kenya), St Alloys (Rwanda), Mukalapa (Tanzania), Lnda Bukeye (Burundi), Kinaawa High Mugongo (Uganda) Group B: Makongo (Tanzania), Soweto (Kenya), Trust High (Uganda), GS Indangaburezi (Rwanda), Cheptil (Kenya)