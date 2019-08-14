In what will go down as the most shocking decisions, Shafiq Bisaso has stepped aside his head coach duties at newly promoted Uganda Premier League side, Proline Football Club.

This was communicated through a release by the club’s Chief Executive Officer, William Bakabulindi on Wednesday, 14th August 2018.

The release cites the main reason to Bisaso’s untimely departure as he is headed for a year long study stint in Sweden.

This is to inform the Public that our Team Manager Bisaso Shafiq will be leaving the country for further studies to upgrade his coaching level.

This is a program that was arranged for him and funded by the club a few months ago but has come to fruit now.

We shall be communicating about our immediate changes in our technical setup very soon.

We wish Bisaso Shafiq the best in his studies and look forward to reuniting with us. Club statement

Bisaso guided Proline to promotion back to the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and won the club’s maiden Uganda Cup trophy to earn a ticket to play at the CAF Confederation cup.

In their maiden game on the continent, Proline easily beat Malawi’s Masters’ Security 3-0 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The final game he served the club was during the 5-4 post match penalty loss to URA in the Pilsner Super 8 after a one all draw in normal time at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Bisaso had joined Proline at the start of the 2018 – 2019 season where he also juggled his duties as head coach at Ssingo Ssaza team.

The fate also leaves Ssingo without a head coach, leaving behind assistants Baker Kasule and Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

Proline has since confirmed that they will name a new coach to that effect.