Sharp striker Umaru Kasumba has been named among the nominees for 2019 most valuable player of season in Kenya.

Kasumba who had a tremendous season with Sofapaka Sports Club is nominated alongside the Gor Mahia duo of Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango.

Others are; Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga (KK Homeboyz) and Tuskers’ Boniface Muchiri.

The former Police and Sports Club Villa forward has since left for Zambia where he features at Zesco United.

Nominees For The 2018/19 SJAK Awards :

Golden Glove:

Faruk Shikalo

Justin Ndikumana

Kevin Omondi

Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima

Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar

Omar Adisa – KCB

Defenders:

Brian Otieno -Bandari

David Owino – Mathare United

Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka

Kelvin Wesonga – Sony Sugar

Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia

Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia

Midfielders:

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United

Bonface Muchiri – Tusker

Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho

Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards

Abdallah Hassan – Bandari

New young player (MVP):

David Majak – Tusker

Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar

Moses Mudavadi – Bandari

Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz

Joshua Nyatini – Sony Sugar

Most Valuable Player (MVP):

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia

Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka

Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars

Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz

Boniface Muchiri – Tusker FC

Coach of the year

Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia

John Baraza – Sofapaka

Patrick Odhiambo – Sony Sugar

Benard Mwalala – Bandari

Robert Matano – Tusker

Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United