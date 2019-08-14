Sharp striker Umaru Kasumba has been named among the nominees for 2019 most valuable player of season in Kenya.
Kasumba who had a tremendous season with Sofapaka Sports Club is nominated alongside the Gor Mahia duo of Francis Kahata and Joash Onyango.
Others are; Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga (KK Homeboyz) and Tuskers’ Boniface Muchiri.
The former Police and Sports Club Villa forward has since left for Zambia where he features at Zesco United.
Nominees For The 2018/19 SJAK Awards :
Golden Glove:
Faruk Shikalo
Justin Ndikumana
Kevin Omondi
Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima
Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar
Omar Adisa – KCB
Defenders:
Brian Otieno -Bandari
David Owino – Mathare United
Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka
Kelvin Wesonga – Sony Sugar
Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia
Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia
Midfielders:
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United
Bonface Muchiri – Tusker
Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho
Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards
Abdallah Hassan – Bandari
New young player (MVP):
David Majak – Tusker
Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar
Moses Mudavadi – Bandari
Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz
Joshua Nyatini – Sony Sugar
Most Valuable Player (MVP):
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia
Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka
Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars
Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz
Boniface Muchiri – Tusker FC
Coach of the year
Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia
John Baraza – Sofapaka
Patrick Odhiambo – Sony Sugar
Benard Mwalala – Bandari
Robert Matano – Tusker
Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United