2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League:

Match Day One (Official Opening Match)

Thursday 29th, August 2019:

Kyetume Football Club Vs Sports Club Villa – Namboole – 8 P.M

Finally!!!

The long awaited 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League fixtures are finally out.

The league manager Paul Kabaikaramu confirmed the fixtures that will are subject to change (as regards dates and venues).

Newly promoted Kyetume will take on the 16 time Uganda Premier League winners Sports Club Villa at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Thursday, 29th August 2019.

Other match day one games:

Four games will be played on Friday 30th August 2019.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) takes on Maroons at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Bright Stars shall face Vipers at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, Bul will play Express at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru and Onduparaka shall play Police at Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

Match day one will conclude on Saturday 31st August 2019 with three games.

Tooro United faces Busoga United at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, the defending champions KCCA will takes on newly promoted Wakiso Giants at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo and the Ankole Lions, Mbarara City face Proline at Prisons Stadium, Luzira.

It is a congested schedule of games running until December 2019 to accommodate time and space for the forthcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Other Match Day one Fixtures:

Friday 30th, August 2019:

URA FC Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Bright Stars Vs Vipers SC – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Bul FC Vs Express FC – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Onduparaka FC Vs Police FC – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Saturday 31st, August 2019:

Tooro United Vs Busoga United – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

KCCA FC Vs Wakiso Giants – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Mbarara City Vs Proline FC – Prisons Stadium, Luzira