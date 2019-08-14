Farouk Musisi is the latest player to join three time Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club.

The left back completed his transfer to the Kitende based club on a three year deal.

Musisi has been playing at Zambia’s top flight side Konkola Blades Football Club after a year and half spell.

Before crossing over to Zambia, he has previously played at Artland Katale, Lweza FC (now defunct), Bazopa, Sports Club Villa and Proline.

He joins the Venoms side whose left flank already has Azizi Kayondo and Dan Birikwalira

Birikwalira returned to Vipers after a season long loan spell at Bright Stars Football Club.

He was recalled back following the release of Yayo Lutimba who has since transferred to Kyetume.

Other signings:

Vipers has also brought on board left footed striker Henry Kitengenyi, holding midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, towering defender Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha, forward Muhammed “Deldon Jaggarson” Shaban, right back Paul Willa, Allan Kayiwa and two strikers Fahad Bayo and Denis Mwemezi.

Vipers wait the winner between KCCA and Onduparaka in the final of the Pilsner Super 8.