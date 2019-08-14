Like Kawowo Sports reported a week ago that forward Pius “Muzeei” Wangi was destined to follow Moses Basena at Rwanda Premier League club, Sunrise, it finally came to pass.

Wangi, a former Sports Club Villa and Vipers player officially joined the Rwandan club afetr agreeing personal terms and signing the employment contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Like Basena, Wangi signed a two year two-year employment contract.

Sun Rise Moses Basena (middle) being unveiled at Sun Rise Football Club

Before playing for Sports Club Villa last season, Wangi was a former player at Vipers Sports Club who released him last season after seasons of diligent service.

His epoch at Sports Club Villa witnessed him score six goals during a troublesome season where they battled against relegation.

Meanwhile, the second player expected to be signed by Basena is Sulaiman Majanjaalo who is also training with the club.

Basena’s assistant coach is Eddie Kaweesa, another Ugandan.