Sierra Leone Football Federation confirmed the appointment of Ghanaian Sellas Tetteh Teivi, 62, as the head coach of their national football, the Leone stars with immediate effect.

This was confirmed via a press release to the general public on Tuesday.

After a thorough interview process by the Sierra Leone Football Association Head Coach Recruitment Committee and based on scores earned by the various candidates, the Executive Committee of the Football Association wishes to announce to the general public and the football family the appointment of Mr. Sellas Tetteh Teivi as the Head Coach of the National Senior Team (Leone Stars) Sierre Leone FA Statement

Tetteh beat four other foreign based candidates to the job following a thorough scrutiny by the appointment committee.

Sierra Leone.net Sellas Tetteh Teivi on duty

Tetteh is expected to assume office and take up his duties within the next 48 hours with the full freedom to appoint his own backroom coaching staff.

This will be the second stint for Tetteh with the Leone Stars.

Tetteh makes a return to the West African country after serving as caretaker coach between 2015 and 2016.

He had previously handled the Rwandan national team as well as the Ghana U-17 and U-23 National teams.

Sierra Leone will face fellow West Africans Benin and Nigeria as well as Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in group L.