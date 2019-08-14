Pilsner Super 8 Classification Match:

Wakiso Giants 2-1 Tooro United

Wakiso Giants registered their first ever win in competitive football at their Wakisha fortress, condemning visiting Tooro United 2-1 in a pilsner super 8 classification match contest.

Experienced forward Geofrey Sserunkuma netted on his debut at the Purple Sharks and super substitute Karim Ndugwa struck a later winner to inspire Kefa Kisala’s coached side to a memorable home victory.

Wakiso Giants Geofrey Sserunkuma with a half volley towards the Tooro United goal

Sserunkuma, a newly signed player at Wakiso Giants following expedition away in Zambia at Buildcon and Napsa Stars found the opening goal with a well struck kick from the penalty spot.

The veteran forward had been brought down in the forbidden area and confidently stood up to send the goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige the wrong way for the lead.

Moments before the goal, Sserunkuma himself had struck the woodwork.

Wakiso Giants Sserunkuma lands in the forbidden area after a tackle

Wakiso Giants Tooro United players in action against Wakiso Giants

Tooro United, a club coached by Wasswa Bbosa and Eric Ndifuna found the equalizer through Davis Ssali, following a goal melee with virtually the last piece of action in the closing 45 minutes.

The start of the second half witnessed Ndugwa take Yasin Mugume’s slot as Wakiso Giants boosted their attacking option.

The change handsomely paid off with Ndugwa’s late winner, 10 minutes to the climax of the game.

Wakiso Giants Karim Ndugwa celebrates his winning goal

Wakiso Giants Hakim Ssenkuma holds his man of the match plaque and cash

Wakiso Giants midfielder Hakim “Lei” Ssenkumba was named the pilsner outstanding man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs. 200,000.

This was Wakiso Giants’ first victory in this Super 8 tourney, having lost 2-0 to KCCA last week.

Tooro United suffered yet another loss, having earlier fell 5-4 in post match penalties away to Onduparaka in Arua after a goal-less contest in normal time.

Next Matches:

Wakiso Giants will now await for a winner between Proline and URA to fight for the fifth place.

Tooro United will play against the eventual loser from the URA against Proline duel to determine who finishes seventh and eighth respectively.

Meanwhile, the immediate game at hand is for this Wednesday, 14th August 2019 when URA faces Proline at the Mandela National Stadium, Nmaboole.

Wakiso Giants head coach Kefa Kisala cited the positives and negatives from the game as quoted: