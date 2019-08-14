Uganda’s scrum in the Victoria Cup game against Zambia will have more stability on the flank following the return of Brian Asaba.

The squad for the last home game of the competition was announced on Wednesday evening and as largely expected, head coach Robert Seguya made some changes.

In the forwards, Kelvin Balagadde, Ivan Kabagambe and Ronald Kanyanya make way for Asaba, Saul Kivumbu and Joseph Kagimu and Pius Ogena who has been moved upfront.

Ian Munyani also returns having missed the last game against Zimbabwe while Justin Kimono could play his first international game this year.

Munyani and Michael Wokorach could again pair in the midfield with Ogena named on the forward line.

The Squad

Forwards: Santos Senteza, Saul Kivumbi, Collin Kimbowa, Asuman Mugerwa, Faragi Odugo, Joseph Kagimu, Mike Otto, Simon Olet, Charles Uhuru, Brian Asaba, Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, and Eliphaz Emong

Backs: Aaron Ofoywroth, Paul Epilo, Ivan Magomu, Eric Mula, Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Philip Wokorach, Daudi Semwami, Adrian Kasito, and Justin Kimono