Vipers have confirmed the signing of striker Fahad Bayo from Zambia’s Buildcon.

The former Proline centre forward has been training with the Venoms for the past couple of weeks and has inked a two year deal at the club.

“I made this decision to join Vipers because I know I can attain my goals at this special club,” Bayo told the club’s website.

“It was a tough decision to leave Zambia but I felt the need to re-establish myself in the Ugandan league hence the decision to sign for Vipers,” he added.

He joins Denis Mwemezi, Henry Kitegenyi, Allan Kayiwa and Muhammad Shaban as the forwards who have been added to the club in the on-going transfer window.

Other new signings at the club include defender Paul Willa from Police and a host of promoted players from the youth side